Zelensky published a photo with politicians on Bankova "Two years. We are all here"

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 4448 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 49724 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 188390 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 109328 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 366909 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295516 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211136 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243077 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254513 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160612 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 4, 09:06 AM • 117281 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 109808 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 188394 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 366914 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 243723 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295519 views
Zelensky published a photo with politicians on Bankova "Two years. We are all here"

Kyiv • UNN

 113201 views

President Zelenskyy published in Telegram a photo of his team together with ambassadors near the President's Office on Bankova on the bicentennial anniversary of the Russian invasion to show that Ukrainian politicians continue to work to protect independence.

Zelensky published a photo with politicians on Bankova "Two years. We are all here"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's official telegram channel posted a photo on Bankov near the President's Office appeared. In the photo, next to the current President, the OP team and foreign ambassadors, who are helping Ukraine to overcome Russian aggression, writes UNN.

Two years. We are all here.

- the President wrote briefly under the photo with the team.

Details

Almost two years after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian politicians remain committed to protecting our country's independence.

On the eve of the Russian invasion in 2022, to reassure his citizens, Volodymyr Zelenskyy recorded a video with the then head of the President's Office, the Prime Minister, and the Advisor to the President's Office at the same place in the courtyard n Bankov near the President's Office appeared. He assured that the military and politicians would defend the Ukrainian state and its independence.

We are here. We are in Kyiv. We are defending Ukraine. 

- Zelensky said in 2022.

READ ALSO: I'm staying in Kyiv: Zelensky makes a video at his workplace

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
