Zelensky published a photo with politicians on Bankova "Two years. We are all here"
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy published in Telegram a photo of his team together with ambassadors near the President's Office on Bankova on the bicentennial anniversary of the Russian invasion to show that Ukrainian politicians continue to work to protect independence.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy's official telegram channel posted a photo on Bankov near the President's Office appeared. In the photo, next to the current President, the OP team and foreign ambassadors, who are helping Ukraine to overcome Russian aggression, writes UNN.
Two years. We are all here.
Details
Almost two years after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian politicians remain committed to protecting our country's independence.
On the eve of the Russian invasion in 2022, to reassure his citizens, Volodymyr Zelenskyy recorded a video with the then head of the President's Office, the Prime Minister, and the Advisor to the President's Office at the same place in the courtyard n Bankov near the President's Office appeared. He assured that the military and politicians would defend the Ukrainian state and its independence.
We are here. We are in Kyiv. We are defending Ukraine.
