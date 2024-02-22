Zelensky published a photo with politicians on Bankova "Two years. We are all here"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's official telegram channel posted a photo on Bankov near the President's Office appeared. In the photo, next to the current President, the OP team and foreign ambassadors, who are helping Ukraine to overcome Russian aggression, writes UNN.



Two years. We are all here. - the President wrote briefly under the photo with the team.

Details

Almost two years after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian politicians remain committed to protecting our country's independence.

On the eve of the Russian invasion in 2022, to reassure his citizens, Volodymyr Zelenskyy recorded a video with the then head of the President's Office, the Prime Minister, and the Advisor to the President's Office at the same place in the courtyard n Bankov near the President's Office appeared. He assured that the military and politicians would defend the Ukrainian state and its independence.

We are here. We are in Kyiv. We are defending Ukraine. - Zelensky said in 2022.

READ ALSO: I'm staying in Kyiv: Zelensky makes a video at his workplace