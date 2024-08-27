In September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to present a "plan for Ukraine's victory" to US President Joe Biden. He also wants to show it to candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. He said this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

Kurshchyna is part of our plan, the plan of Ukraine's victory. This is a very important plan for us. One of the areas where a part of it has already been done is Kurdishness. The second area is Ukraine's strategic place in the world's security infrastructure. The third area is a coercion package, a powerful package to force Russia to end the war through diplomatic means. And the fourth direction is economic. The plan was prepared by - Zelensky said.

He noted that it would be fair if he presented it to the US president first.

The success of this plan depends on him. They will give us what is in this plan or they will not. We will be free to use what is in this plan or not. I think I will present this plan in September. I think somehow it will be right to give this plan to both Kamala Harris and Trump. Because we don't know who will be the president of the United States, and we really want to fulfill this plan - Zelensky said.

Ukraine to present Biden administration with list of targets it wants to hit with long-range weapons - Politico