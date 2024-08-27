ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130824 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136318 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 224814 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167049 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161386 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146482 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212670 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112754 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199571 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105254 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
March 1, 04:00 AM • 107949 views

March 1, 04:00 AM • 107949 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW
March 1, 04:55 AM • 99484 views

March 1, 04:55 AM • 99484 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan
March 1, 05:37 AM • 45279 views

March 1, 05:37 AM • 45279 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 95811 views

08:56 AM • 95811 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 65375 views

11:06 AM • 65375 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 224789 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 224789 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212659 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212659 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199564 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 225865 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 213458 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213458 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 65375 views

11:06 AM • 65375 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 95811 views

08:56 AM • 95811 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 155686 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155686 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154599 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158480 views
Zelenskyy plans to present “Ukraine's victory plan” to Biden in September, show it to Harris and Trump

Zelenskyy plans to present “Ukraine's victory plan” to Biden in September, show it to Harris and Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19451 views

Ukraine's president plans to present a “victory plan” to Joe Biden in September. The plan includes Kurdishness, security, diplomatic pressure on Russia, and economic aspects, and is also expected to be shown to Harris and Trump.

In September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to present a "plan for Ukraine's victory" to US President Joe Biden. He also wants to show it to candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. He said this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

Kurshchyna is part of our plan, the plan of Ukraine's victory. This is a very important plan for us. One of the areas where a part of it has already been done is Kurdishness. The second area is Ukraine's strategic place in the world's security infrastructure. The third area is a coercion package, a powerful package to force Russia to end the war through diplomatic means. And the fourth direction is economic. The plan was prepared by

- Zelensky said.

He noted that it would be fair if he presented it to the US president first.

The success of this plan depends on him. They will give us what is in this plan or they will not. We will be free to use what is in this plan or not. I think I will present this plan in September. I think somehow it will be right to give this plan to both Kamala Harris and Trump. Because we don't know who will be the president of the United States,  and we really want to fulfill this plan

- Zelensky said.

Ukraine to present Biden administration with list of targets it wants to hit with long-range weapons - Politico27.08.24, 12:06 • 61390 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

