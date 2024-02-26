Zelenskyy: Peace summit in Switzerland will discuss prisoner exchange

One of the items on the agenda of the peace summit to be held in Switzerland will be the exchange of prisoners, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a meeting with the president of the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty media corporation, Stephen Kapus, UNN reports citing the OP.

Details

Zelensky and Kapus discussed the work of journalists in Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.

Kapus spoke about Radio Liberty journalist Vladyslav Yesypenko, who has been imprisoned in the temporarily occupied Crimea for almost three years.

"Vlad was simply reporting the truth about Russia's occupation of Crimea. Releasing Vlad would send a strong message that people who tell the truth are not forgotten despite this difficult time," said Stephen Capus.

In turn, Zelenskyy emphasized that during all meetings with foreign leaders, he raises the issue of the exchange of Ukrainians, including political prisoners illegally held by the occupiers.

"It is very important for us to bring back all the prisoners. We are working. It is a hard work, especially regarding the return of Crimeans, especially journalists and political prisoners," the President said.

Zelenskyy also spoke about preparations for the inaugural peace summit at the level of state leaders, which is scheduled to take place in Switzerland. According to him, one of the items on the agenda of the peace summit will be the exchange of prisoners.

"We are talking a lot about certain issues of this summit. We want to get certain results after it. And one of the issues may be the position on the exchange of prisoners," the President of Ukraine noted.

Ukraine and Switzerland are preparing to host the Global Peace Summit at the level of leaders.

More than 160 countries will be invited to the Global Peace Summit, which is to be held in Switzerland at the level of leaders. Russia is not expected to participate in the first summit, but it may be invited to the second summit.