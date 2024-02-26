Zelenskyy: Peace summit in Switzerland will discuss prisoner exchange

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 4448 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 49724 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 188390 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 109328 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 366909 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295516 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211136 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243077 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254513 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160612 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 117281 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113216 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42767 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56530 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 108304 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 109808 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 188394 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 366914 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 243723 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295519 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 7668 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32759 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57615 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 43815 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 114232 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelenskyy: Peace summit in Switzerland will discuss prisoner exchange

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23507 views

The issue of prisoner exchange will be discussed at the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland between Ukraine and other countries.

Zelenskyy: Peace summit in Switzerland will discuss prisoner exchange

One of the items on the agenda of the peace summit to be held in Switzerland  will be the exchange of prisoners, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a meeting with the president of the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty media corporation, Stephen Kapus, UNN reports citing the OP. 

Details 

Zelensky and Kapus discussed the work of journalists in Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.

Kapus spoke about Radio Liberty journalist Vladyslav Yesypenko, who has been imprisoned in the temporarily occupied Crimea for almost three years. 

"Vlad was simply reporting the truth about Russia's occupation of Crimea. Releasing Vlad would send a strong message that people who tell the truth are not forgotten despite this difficult time," said Stephen Capus.

In turn, Zelenskyy emphasized that during all meetings with foreign leaders, he raises the issue of the exchange of Ukrainians, including political prisoners illegally held by the occupiers.

"It is very important for us to bring back all the prisoners. We are working. It is a hard work, especially regarding the return of Crimeans, especially journalists and political prisoners," the President said. 

Zelenskyy also spoke about preparations for the inaugural peace summit at the level of state leaders, which is scheduled to take place in Switzerland. According to him, one of the items on the agenda of the peace summit will be the exchange of prisoners.

"We are talking a lot about certain issues of this summit. We want to get certain results after it. And one of the issues may be the position on the exchange of prisoners," the President of Ukraine noted.

Ukraine and Switzerland are preparing to host the Global Peace Summit at the level of leaders.

More than 160 countries will be invited to the Global Peace Summit, which is to be held in Switzerland at the level of leaders. Russia is not expected to participate in the first summit, but it may be invited to the second summit. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Switzerland
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08