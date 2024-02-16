Zelenskyy on security assurance agreements with Britain, France and Germany: it is important for Russia to see support for Ukraine

It is very important that Russia sees that Ukraine is not alone and that the really powerful countries of the world with strong economies do not leave Kyiv. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the peculiarities of the signed security guarantee agreements with Britain, France and Germany, UNN reports.

Details

When asked what distinguishes the agreement with France from similar ones with Germany and Britain, what was special about France's offer, Zelenskyy replied:

We don't have many such agreements yet. Each of them strengthens Ukraine in its own way, strengthens our civilian population and military. It is difficult to compare the agreements, each of these three countries, the real security leaders in the world, has its own priorities and details... These are public documents. - Zelensky.

He noted that it is important that Russia sees support for Ukraine.