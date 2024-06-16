Zelenskyy on Russia's presence at the second summit: it will show that they have decided to end the war

Russia's presence at the second Peace Summit will indicate that they have decided, or were forced by the world, to end the war. Also, Russia may start negotiations tomorrow if they withdraw from Ukrainian territories. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

What will happen to Russia at the second summit. Their presence there will indicate that they have decided to end the war. I don't want to play with words, whether they decided or the world forced them... We are fighting for the world to force them, but for us, the result is the main thing. The result is the end of the war," Zelensky said.He noted that Russia could start negotiations with Ukraine tomorrow if they withdraw from Ukrainian territories. "As for the negotiations with Russia. I think I said it in detail. Russia can start negotiations with us tomorrow, by the way, without waiting for anything. If they leave our legitimate territories. This is respect for the UN Charter, - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that Ukraine understandsthat there will come a time when it will be necessary to talk to Russia, but Ukraine's position will be very clear - not to allow Russia to speak the language of ultimatums.

As a result of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, a Joint Communiqué on the Foundations of Peace was drawn up. UNN provides the full text of the document, which was supported by 80 countries and 4 organizations.

The Joint Communiqué following the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland contains specific goalsthat the Summit participants set for themselves and will strive to achieve.