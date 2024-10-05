Zelenskyy on lasting peace and security for Ukraine: “This is possible only on the basis of international law, without trading sovereignty or territories”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it a task to guarantee Ukraine reliable peace and lasting security, noting that this is possible only on the basis of international law and without any trade in sovereignty or territories. The Head of State said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

"Our task is to guarantee Ukraine lasting peace and security. This is possible only on the basis of international law and without any trade in sovereignty or territories. This is exactly what the Peace Formula envisages. Ukraine needs peace - real, just peace - and guaranteed protection from war. This is possible only in a strong position. And only when both our people and our partners are truly united. This is what we are working for. I am grateful to everyone who helps and who is ready to make the next week historic in many ways," the President said.

