Zelenskyy on ceasefire: I believe it can be done quickly

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that a quick ceasefire is possible, and, in his opinion, a ceasefire provides an opportunity to end the war faster. He said this during a Zoom briefing, reports UNN.

As for achieving a quick ceasefire, I believe that it is possible to do it quickly... The issue of a ceasefire provides opportunities. Why do I believe that a quick end to the war is possible? There is political will, even if one of the parties wants to violate, provoke, but there is a political will that is announced to the whole world - said Zelenskyy.

The President believes that a ceasefire for a month or two could become a window of opportunity.

"If a ceasefire for a month, for two months – this is a window of opportunity when you can make a plan and try to put pressure on anyone who disrupts it, but you can end the war, perhaps one or another stage of the war, as we say, the "hot" stage, not yet agreeing on everything, but you can end the war," Zelenskyy said.

The President also noted that a ceasefire for years is only a freezing of the conflict.

"What happens next. I believe that if it is a ceasefire for years, it is a freezing of the conflict. I believe that then it is not the end of the war. This is a constant frozen conflict and then we do not know when there will be one or another explosion and the war will come again. That's what I'm talking about, why a ceasefire provides an opportunity to end the war faster. This is my personal experience. These are the disruptions of the ceasefire with the Russians, this is the experience of our agreements and disagreements with them, and this is what I see," Zelenskyy explained.

Zelenskyy stressed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want an end to the war.

"As for the fact that Putin does not want to. Yes, he does not want to. Why? He is not in a weak position. He is not in a weak position on the battlefield. Yes, he is not in a winning position. I believe that his initiative six months ago was stronger," Zelenskyy said.

However, Zelenskyy explained why it is possible to end the war and it is possible to take the first step towards silence, a ceasefire everywhere.

"Because Putin all these years of the full-scale war plus the years of occupation after 2014 told everyone that Ukraine does not want an end to the war, Ukraine is disrupting the possibility of a ceasefire, Ukraine does not want this war to end. What has Ukraine demonstrated today? Ukraine wants an end to the war, Ukraine is stronger than he told everyone and Ukraine is ready for a complete ceasefire without any conditions," Zelenskyy said.

Therefore, according to him, in this situation, Putin will have to wriggle out somehow, because his world will not understand.

"Those countries that were closer to him from the Global South, even they are looking and do not understand," Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy stated that the issue of territories will be the most difficult in the negotiations on the establishment of a truce.

Zelenskyy reported that the Ukrainian side will prepare a list of energy, civilian and infrastructure facilities that Russia should not strike to the meeting with the American side in Saudi Arabia.