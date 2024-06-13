Zelenskyy invites G7 leaders to draw up a plan for Ukraine's recovery together

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that the G7 leaders work together to draw up a plan for Ukraine's recovery and endorse it in a joint G7+ declaration - a recovery declaration. He also proposed to prepare a declaration of restoration for the NATO summit in Washington and adopt it during the summit. He said this during a speech at the Group of Seven summit, UNN reports.

This week in Germany, a conference was held on the restoration of Ukraine, and representatives of your countries were there. And I said, and others said, that we need a clear plan for Ukraine's recovery. Similar to the Marshall Plan for Europe after the war. Of course, one that meets the needs of our time and Ukraine. Friends, let's draw up such a recovery plan together and confirm it with a joint G7+ declaration - a recovery declaration - Zelensky said.

He noted that this will also be a declaration of peace, because thanks to the reconstruction, people will see that there will indeed be peace, that we believe in it and care about peace as much as we care about defense.

"The details can be worked out by our teams in the same way they worked out security declarations. And it may be an ideal solution in terms of timeliness and symbolism to prepare a declaration of restoration just in time for the NATO summit in Washington and adopt it during the summit," Zelenskyy suggested.

He also called for support for a plan to use Russian assets that would quickly provide Ukraine with $50 billion.

"We all understand that it is only fair that Russia pays for the damage caused by the Russian war. I am asking you to support a plan to use Russian assets that will quickly provide Ukraine with $50 billion. You are all aware of the details. This is an absolutely working plan," Zelensky said.

The President noted that this is money that should be used to support both defense and recovery.

"We must also create a working mechanism for the confiscation of Russia's frozen assets worth 300 billion - we must teach the states that support terror that they will pay for it," Zelensky said.

