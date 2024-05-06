Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Chief of Staff: they talked about the front and the production of our own weapons

On Monday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a regular meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss the situation at the front, the issue of domestic production of weapons and the manning of brigades. The President said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

I've just held a meeting of the Stavka. The first thing was the front. The report of the Commander-in-Chief - he was on the front line, directly in the brigades. He reported on the key challenges and needs. We are getting ready. There was also a report on our own production of weapons and equipment for our brigades. We are doing our best to provide more weapons for our soldiers - Zelensky said.

The meeting also discussed the issue of timing and the possibility of speeding up the actual delivery of weapons and ammunition from partners.

It's real. In fact. Political decisions must be followed by real logistics - real delivery of weapons to our soldiers. Everyone involved must now work 24/7 with partners, including the United States - the President added.

Recall

On Infantry Day , Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the defenderswho are the backbone of the Ukrainian army, noting that it is always the infantry soldiers who determine whose land is to be defended. The Head of State also presented awards to the military, unfortunately, some of them posthumously, which were handed over to their relatives, and handed over battle flags to the 22nd, 31st, 32nd and 65th separate mechanized brigades.