5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 33166 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 56954 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 41400 views

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 44939 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 113842 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117344 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149973 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142767 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179185 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172811 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 74063 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 85068 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103830 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 75882 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 52206 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 56520 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 113785 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 290510 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 257318 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 242313 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 32663 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103803 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 149942 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 110323 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 110112 views
Zelenskyy explains why Moscow needs to capture Ukraine

Zelenskyy explains why Moscow needs to capture Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21851 views

Zelenskiy argues that Ukraine's resistance is key to preventing the creation of a new Russian empire and ensuring regional security after the war and Putin.

Any empire is built on the first wreckage after a decisive defeat of freedom, and the capture of Ukraine is necessary for this very purpose. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and noted that this will not happen, but there will be a day after the war and Putin. It will be the day of a new chance for Belarus, UNN reports. 

"Now, when Moscow is trying to regain its old empire with the entire spectrum of modern weapons, our Ukrainian courage is also a help to you. Our unity with you is also a security guarantee for you. The resilience of our soldiers is also your resilience. And our Ukrainian premonition that Russia will not survive if we continue to beat it. This is also a confirmation that we are right. The rightness of our common historical choice, the choice to be independent," Zelensky said in his address to the Lithuanian people.

He noted that when everyone helps each other, everyone's freedom wins.

"This rule has worked repeatedly in history, and it will work for all of us now... Any empire is built on the first wreckage after a decisive defeat of freedom, and the capture of Ukraine is necessary for this very purpose. But together we are changing history for the better. There will be no day after Ukraine. There will be a day after the war, a day after Putin. And it will be the day of our security and your guaranteed inviolable freedom, the peaceful life of Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Finland, Sweden, all the states whose fate Russia is now trying to drown in doubt. This will be the day of a new chance for Belarus, a chance that Belarus deserves," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that this will be a day of new strength  for our entire Europe, which is now learning true unity while defending itself against Russian hybrid attacks.

"The unity that makes our continent global. A global defender of freedom..." Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelenskiy has statedthat Russian dictator Vladimir Putin  is not going to stop. He wants to completely occupy Ukraine. And sometimes the uncertainty of partners in helping Kyiv only adds courage and strength to the Russian Federation.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

