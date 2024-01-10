Zelenskyy explains why Moscow needs to capture Ukraine

Any empire is built on the first wreckage after a decisive defeat of freedom, and the capture of Ukraine is necessary for this very purpose. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and noted that this will not happen, but there will be a day after the war and Putin. It will be the day of a new chance for Belarus, UNN reports.

"Now, when Moscow is trying to regain its old empire with the entire spectrum of modern weapons, our Ukrainian courage is also a help to you. Our unity with you is also a security guarantee for you. The resilience of our soldiers is also your resilience. And our Ukrainian premonition that Russia will not survive if we continue to beat it. This is also a confirmation that we are right. The rightness of our common historical choice, the choice to be independent," Zelensky said in his address to the Lithuanian people.

He noted that when everyone helps each other, everyone's freedom wins.

"This rule has worked repeatedly in history, and it will work for all of us now... Any empire is built on the first wreckage after a decisive defeat of freedom, and the capture of Ukraine is necessary for this very purpose. But together we are changing history for the better. There will be no day after Ukraine. There will be a day after the war, a day after Putin. And it will be the day of our security and your guaranteed inviolable freedom, the peaceful life of Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Finland, Sweden, all the states whose fate Russia is now trying to drown in doubt. This will be the day of a new chance for Belarus, a chance that Belarus deserves," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that this will be a day of new strength for our entire Europe, which is now learning true unity while defending itself against Russian hybrid attacks.

"The unity that makes our continent global. A global defender of freedom..." Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelenskiy has statedthat Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not going to stop. He wants to completely occupy Ukraine. And sometimes the uncertainty of partners in helping Kyiv only adds courage and strength to the Russian Federation.