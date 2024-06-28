Zelenskyy discusses preparations for the second Peace Summit with the President of Slovenia: "We do not want to prolong this war"

In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Slovenia Natasha Pirc Musar discussed preparations for the second Peace Summit. As Zelenskyy emphasized, Ukraine does not want to prolong this war and it is necessary to come to a just peace as soon as possible. This was reported by UNN.

According to Zelenskyy, he told Musar about the work on preparing the second Peace Summit. He pointed out that Ukraine is preparing groups of countries on the points of the Peace Formula.

"We must work together - all those who truly want peace - to develop action plans for all security aspects that have been violated by Russia. We do not want to prolong this war and must come to a just peace as soon as possible," the President of Ukraine said.