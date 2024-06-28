$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 83537 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 92664 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 111685 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 184877 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 229734 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 141273 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367752 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181470 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149482 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197823 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Zelenskyy discusses preparations for the second Peace Summit with the President of Slovenia: "We do not want to prolong this war"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114235 views

Zelenskyy discussed preparations for the second Peace Summit with the President of Slovenia, emphasizing Ukraine's desire to achieve a just peace as soon as possible without prolonging the war.

Zelenskyy discusses preparations for the second Peace Summit with the President of Slovenia: "We do not want to prolong this war"

In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Slovenia Natasha Pirc Musar discussed preparations for the second Peace Summit. As Zelenskyy emphasized, Ukraine  does not want to prolong this war and it is necessary to come to a just peace as soon as possible. This was reported by UNN

According to Zelenskyy, he told Musar  about the work on preparing the second Peace Summit. He pointed out that Ukraine is preparing groups of countries on the points of the Peace Formula.

"We must work together - all those who truly want peace - to develop action plans for all security aspects that have been violated by Russia. We do not want to prolong this war and must come to a just peace as soon as possible," the President of Ukraine said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Slovenia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
