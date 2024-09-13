Zelenskyy discusses importance of increasing assistance to Ukraine with Boris Johnson

On Friday, September 13, on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's statement on Telegram.

Details

The parties discussed the importance of increasing military, political and economic assistance to Ukraine.

Thank you for your attention to Ukraine and your support in providing the international assistance that Ukraine has needed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Ukrainians know how to be grateful - The President of Ukraine said.

Recall

On the sidelines of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) meeting, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Wolfgang Ischinger, President of the Board of the Munich Security Conference Foundation. During the meeting, they discussed steps to implement all 10 points of the Peace Formula and preparations for the second Peace Summit.