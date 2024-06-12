Zelenskyy discusses expected results of the Peace Summit with Prince of Saudi Arabia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is currently on a working visit to Saudi Arabia, met with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's statement on Telegram.

Details

The parties discussed bilateral relations between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia, noted the good dynamics of the implementation of our previous agreements, and the effective cooperation of the teams.

They also discussed preparations for the first, inaugural Global Peace Summit, its expected results and their possible implementation, and the approach of real peace for Ukraine - the Head of State said.

The leaders also exchanged views on the international situation and prospects for its development.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Zelenskiy landed in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah for an unannounced trip and was met by Saudi officials.