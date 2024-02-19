Zelenskyy congratulates the new chairman of the African Union: "We are ready for mutually beneficial cooperation"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the President of Mauritania on the beginning of the presidency of the African Union, declaring readiness for mutually beneficial cooperation to restore respect for international law and the UN Charter, UNN reports.

I congratulate President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani on assuming the Chairmanship of the African Union. I wish the Mauritanian Chairmanship to successfully contribute to the realization of the goals of the African Union and ensure sustainable and peaceful development of the African continent. We are ready for mutually beneficial cooperation to restore respect for international law and the UN Charter through the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula - Zelensky wrote on social media.

In September 2023 , the African Union became a permanent member of the G20, which includes the world's richest countries. This is the first expansion of the bloc since 2008.