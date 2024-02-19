Zelenskyy congratulates the new chairman of the African Union: "We are ready for mutually beneficial cooperation"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105176 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114070 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156666 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159967 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257557 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175470 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166403 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148469 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230081 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113118 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 48366 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 54915 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 53083 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 30016 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 42538 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 257557 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230081 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215795 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241366 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227876 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 105176 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 78554 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 84283 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114445 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115281 views
Zelenskyy congratulates the new chairman of the African Union: "We are ready for mutually beneficial cooperation"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26854 views

Zelenskyy welcomed the new head of the African Union and said that Ukraine was ready to cooperate to restore respect for international law and the UN Charter.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the President of Mauritania on the beginning of the presidency of the African Union, declaring readiness for mutually beneficial cooperation to restore respect for international law and the UN Charter, UNN reports. 

I congratulate President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani on assuming the Chairmanship of the African Union. I wish the Mauritanian Chairmanship to successfully contribute to the realization of the goals of the African Union and ensure sustainable and peaceful development of the African continent. We are ready for mutually beneficial cooperation to restore respect for international law and the UN Charter through the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula

- Zelensky wrote on social media.

Recall 

In September 2023 , the African Union became a permanent member of the G20, which includes the world's richest countries. This is the first expansion of the bloc since 2008. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

