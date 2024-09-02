Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands visit an educational institution in Zaporizhzhia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof attended the first thematic lesson in one of Zaporizhzhia's educational institutions, UNN reports.

"Zaporizhzhia. Together with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schooff, we attended the first thematic lesson in one of the city's educational institutions. We talked to the students and congratulated them on the first day of school this year," Zelensky wrote.

He emphasized that he is proud of the schoolchildren-heroes who are studying and fighting in Ukraine despite everything.

"Thank you for your love for Ukraine!" - Zelensky added.

