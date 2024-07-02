Zelenskyy and Orban discussed how Hungary can demonstrate its leadership in the preparation of the second Peace Summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Viktor Orban discussed in detail how Hungary can further demonstrate its leadership in the preparation of the second Peace Summit. This was announced by Zelensky, UNN reports .

Details

Zelensky thanked Hungary for its support of Ukrainians and humanitarian aid to our country. He also noted the country's participation in the first Peace Summit and support for the final communiqué.

We discussed in detail how Hungary can further demonstrate its leadership in the preparation of the second Peace Summit. We see an opportunity to organize the second Peace Summit this year, we would like to do so very much, and we can do all the preparatory work for this in the coming months, - Zelensky emphasized.

The parties also discussed cooperation at the EU level and expectations from the Hungarian presidency.

Addendum

Hungary signed the Communiqué of the Peace Summit.

The next Global Peace Summit initiated by Ukraine may be held in one of the countries of the Global South.