Zelensky: “We cannot stop Russia without appropriate long-range weapons”
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine said that without long-range weapons it is impossible to stop Russia. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and the need to strengthen Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine cannot stop Russia without long-range weapons, so Ukraine is asking for permission to allow strikes on Russia with long-range weapons. Zelenskyy said this at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, UNN reports .
Details
Why are we so insistent on using long-range weapons? We cannot stop Russia without the right weapons. And when they are destroying the positions of our soldiers, we need to protect their lives, because they are more important than any buildings. They are our people, they are citizens of Ukraine. That is why it is right that they withdraw and can save themselves. For the sake of the state, for the sake of their heroic service. These are absolutely the right steps. That's why we are asking for the opportunity to stop Russia with this or that weapon. To give permission, to provide the appropriate systems. Is it possible to stop Russia without this? Today, this is one of the means - strengthening Ukraine, a real means
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine is focused on getting an invitation to join NATO, but that it is difficult to achieve.