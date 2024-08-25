Zelensky: Ukraine's accession to the EU is a matter of time, 99% of countries support it

Ukraine's accession to the European Union is a matter of time. Today, there is approximately 99% of the common desire of European countries to see Kyiv as an EU member. This opinion was expressed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with representatives of the Indian media, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"Today it is a matter of time. We have completed all the aspects that stood in our way to the EU. Therefore, it all depends on the time to resolve the technical aspects. I think that today there is about 99% of the common desire of European countries to invite us and see Ukraine as an EU member. So I think it will happen. When? It's hard to say, but we will do everything possible to bring this moment closer," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

In June, country started negotiations to join the EU.

Ukraine is facing the need to fulfill a wide range of commitmentscovering both political and practical areas in order to obtain membership in the European Union.