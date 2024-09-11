ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Zelensky to meet with Biden in Washington on Friday - Blinken

Zelensky to meet with Biden in Washington on Friday - Blinken

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21201 views

US Secretary of State Blinken announced a meeting between Zelenskyy and Biden on September 13. They will discuss long-range weapons and the “plan for Ukraine's victory” that Zelenskyy plans to present.

On Friday, September 13, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, will meet with the leader of the White House, Joe Biden.This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

In two days, our leaders will meet in Washington, DC

- Blinken said.

He also said that today, during his visit to Kyiv, he discussed with representatives of Ukraine the issue of allowing long-range weapons to strike Russia.

I will convey what I have heard here to the President in Washington.And our presidents will meet later on Friday at the UN.Needs change, the battlefield changes.I am sure that it will continue, because the situation is changing.Escalation is a factor we take into account, but it is not decisive

- Blinken concluded. 

UPDATED

As explained to a UNN journalist at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zelensky and Biden will not meet in Washington on September 13.The words of U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, translated by the synchronist of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, could be understood as an announcement of a meeting between the presidents of the U.S. and Ukraine.

However, as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine explained, he meant the meeting between President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he plans to present a "plan for Ukraine's victory" to US President Joe Biden in September . He also wants to show it to candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Zelenskiy said that the "Ukraine's Victory Plan" does not depend on Russia. It can be implemented with the help of international partners.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

