Zelensky: The main thing in early fall is to strengthen Ukraine's position as much as possible

The main thing now, in early fall, is to strengthen Ukraine's position as much as possible. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address, UNN reports.

"The main thing for us now, in early fall, is to maximize the position of Ukraine, Ukrainians, the protection of our cities and villages from Russian terror and, of course, more opportunities for our soldiers at the front. This includes Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Kurakhove and other points of the largest concentration of Russian forces. I thank every brigade and every unit that is really holding their ground," Zelensky said.

