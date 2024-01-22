Zelensky submitted a bill on multiple citizenship to the Verkhovna Rada

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted a law on multiple citizenship to the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

The document is registered on the website of the Verkhovna Rada under the title "Draft Law on Certain Issues in the Field of Migration Regarding the Grounds and Procedure for Acquiring and Terminating Ukrainian Citizenship".

The text of the document is not yet available on the VR website.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today, on January 22, he is submitting a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that will allow for comprehensive changes to legislation and the introduction of multiple citizenship.