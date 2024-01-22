Zelensky says he is submitting a bill on multiple citizenship to the Rada

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today, on January 22, he is submitting a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that will allow for comprehensive changes to legislation and the introduction of multiple citizenship. The Head of State said this in his address on the occasion of the Day of Unity of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Today I am introducing a key draft law to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine that will allow us to adopt comprehensive changes to the legislation and introduce the institution of multiple citizenship - Zelensky said.

According to the President, this will enable all ethnic Ukrainians and their descendants from different countries of the world to have Ukrainian citizenship. "Of course, except for the citizens of the aggressor country," he noted.

"All those who during various waves of emigration were forced to leave their native land, ending up in Europe, the USA, Canada, the countries of Asia, Latin America. All those who help us despite being hundreds and thousands of kilometers from their native land. Foreign volunteers who came to the defense of Ukraine, all those who fight for the freedom of Ukraine, as for their native Motherland. And Ukraine will become that for them," added the Head of State.