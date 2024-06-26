$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelensky signed a law simplifying the registration of the status of a combatant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 41248 views

The President of Ukraine has signed a law that improves the procedure for maintaining military records and obtaining the status of a combatant.

Zelensky signed a law simplifying the registration of the status of a combatant

The President of Ukraine has signed a law on improving the procedure for maintaining military records and acquiring the status of a war veteran during martial law, according to the parliament's website, UNN reports.

Details

The document, as reported by  in the parliamentary corps, expanded the list of information processed in the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists, digitalized the process of granting combatant status, and improved the security of data processing in the military sphere.

As pointed out in the parliamentary corps, the document greatly simplifies the procedure for obtaining the status of a combatant through interaction between state registers.

The document reportedly streamlines certain legislative provisions regarding the legal regulation of processing restricted information in the systems of the Ministry of Defense. It also introduces information interaction of the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists with other systems.

This law shall enter into force on the day following the day of entry into force of the Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Improving the Procedure for Processing and Using Data in State Registers for Military Registration and Acquiring the Status of a War Veteran during Martial Law" of January 16, 2024 No. 3549-IX, which entered into force on 04.04.2024.  

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
