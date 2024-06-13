Government Amends Procedure for Maintaining Military Records: Who Will Not Be Subject to Military Qualification Commission

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 21029 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132978 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138364 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228390 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168250 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162006 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146855 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214462 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112819 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201235 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101656 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 49546 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 58292 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 102074 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 84123 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228390 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214462 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201235 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227473 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214974 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 84123 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 102074 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156361 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155229 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159086 views
Actual
Government Amends Procedure for Maintaining Military Records: Who Will Not Be Subject to Military Qualification Commission

Government Amends Procedure for Maintaining Military Records: Who Will Not Be Subject to Military Qualification Commission

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12851 views

The government introduced changes to the military registration procedure, exempting citizens under the age of 25 from undergoing the military registration and specifying ways to register Ukrainians abroad.

The government published Resolution No. 675 of June 7, 2024, by which it amended the procedure for organizing and maintaining military records of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists (No. 1487) and the procedure for conscripting citizens for military service during mobilization, for a special period (No. 560). This was reported by UNN

Details 

Resolution clarifies who is subject to referral for medical examination. 

According to the document, citizens of Ukraine under the age of 25 are not sent to a military medical commission for medical examination.  The document states that “during martial law, the referral of conscripts to the military medical commission for medical examination is carried out only if they are accepted for military service on a voluntary basis.

In addition, the resolution states that “the procedure for granting a deferral from military service during mobilization due to reservations and postponement ... does not provide for referral to a military medical commission for a medical examination.

The government has also removed the requirement for a conclusion of a medical advisory commission from the conditions for obtaining a deferral for caregivers who have one of their parents with a group II disability or one of the parents of a spouse with a group II disability. 

In addition, the resolution states that Ukrainians who were deregistered from the military register due to leaving Ukraine for more than 3 monthswill be able to  register for military service in one of the following ways: 

  • arrival in person at the territorial center for recruitment and social support; 
  • by submitting an application to the territorial center of recruitment and social support, the Central Directorate or regional body of the SSU or the relevant unit of the intelligence agencies that removed such a citizen of Ukraine from the military register, through a foreign diplomatic mission of Ukraine. 

The application is submitted to a foreign diplomatic mission of Ukraine in person together with a passport for traveling abroad, which is returned to the citizen of Ukraine after the application is accepted, or by post. 

Recall 

The government has approved a resolution that reduces the validity of a certificate with a conclusion on fitness for military service  during mobilization or martial law to one year. 

In addition, according to Resolution No. 560 of May 16, 2024, representatives of the TCC may serve summonses to reservists and persons liable for military service around the clock.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society

Contact us about advertising