Government Amends Procedure for Maintaining Military Records: Who Will Not Be Subject to Military Qualification Commission

The government published Resolution No. 675 of June 7, 2024, by which it amended the procedure for organizing and maintaining military records of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists (No. 1487) and the procedure for conscripting citizens for military service during mobilization, for a special period (No. 560). This was reported by UNN.

Details

Resolution clarifies who is subject to referral for medical examination.

According to the document, citizens of Ukraine under the age of 25 are not sent to a military medical commission for medical examination. The document states that “during martial law, the referral of conscripts to the military medical commission for medical examination is carried out only if they are accepted for military service on a voluntary basis.“

In addition, the resolution states that “the procedure for granting a deferral from military service during mobilization due to reservations and postponement ... does not provide for referral to a military medical commission for a medical examination.

The government has also removed the requirement for a conclusion of a medical advisory commission from the conditions for obtaining a deferral for caregivers who have one of their parents with a group II disability or one of the parents of a spouse with a group II disability.

In addition, the resolution states that Ukrainians who were deregistered from the military register due to leaving Ukraine for more than 3 monthswill be able to register for military service in one of the following ways:

arrival in person at the territorial center for recruitment and social support;

by submitting an application to the territorial center of recruitment and social support, the Central Directorate or regional body of the SSU or the relevant unit of the intelligence agencies that removed such a citizen of Ukraine from the military register, through a foreign diplomatic mission of Ukraine.



The application is submitted to a foreign diplomatic mission of Ukraine in person together with a passport for traveling abroad, which is returned to the citizen of Ukraine after the application is accepted, or by post.

Recall

The government has approved a resolution that reduces the validity of a certificate with a conclusion on fitness for military service during mobilization or martial law to one year.

In addition, according to Resolution No. 560 of May 16, 2024, representatives of the TCC may serve summonses to reservists and persons liable for military service around the clock.