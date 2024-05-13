Zelensky replaced the first deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Andriy Alekseenko from the post of First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Dismiss Andriy Viktorovych Alekseenko from the post of First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine - Zelensky's decree says.

By another decree, Zelenskyy appointed Oleh Luhovskyi as Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Recall

Oleh Ivashchenko has been appointed as the new head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, replacing Oleksandr Lytvynenko.