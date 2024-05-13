Zelensky replaced the first deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service
Kyiv • UNN
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Andriy Alekseenko from the post of First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine and appointed Oleg Lugovskyi to the post.
Dismiss Andriy Viktorovych Alekseenko from the post of First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
By another decree, Zelenskyy appointed Oleh Luhovskyi as Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.
Recall
Oleh Ivashchenko has been appointed as the new head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, replacing Oleksandr Lytvynenko.