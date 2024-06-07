Zelensky reacted to Russia's threats against France: this was another argument in favor of our courage
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a speech in France reacted to the Russian threats to France, calling them an argument in favor of courage.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a speech to the National Assembly of France reacted to Russian threats to France, the correspondent reports UNN.
When direct threats were made to France yesterday, this was another argument in favor of our courage, in favor of the fact that no evil in the world should have the audacity to oppose itself to France and declare the French military targets
Addition
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had said that French servicemen in Ukraine would be "a legitimate target" for the Russian army.
putin threatens to use all means, including nuclear weapons, to protect the interests of the russian federation06.06.24, 01:29 • 100586 views