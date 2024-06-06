ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 89780 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141945 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146869 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241589 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172379 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164011 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148094 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220769 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 46229 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 65132 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108107 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 36467 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 68886 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241585 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220766 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207219 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233219 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220287 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 15790 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17848 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 24198 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108107 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111931 views
putin threatens to use all means, including nuclear weapons, to protect the interests of the russian federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100586 views

putin has threatened to use all means, including nuclear weapons, to protect russia's interests in the event of a threat, while denying accusations of rattling nuclear weapons.

putin said that the russian federation is ready to use all means of defense in the event of a threat. This is reported by rossmi, reports UNN.

Details

During an organized meeting with the heads of World news agencies, russian terrorist putin declared the country's readiness to use all available means to protect its national interests in the event of a threat.

they are constantly trying to accuse russia of waving a nuclear stick, but this is not the case

- putin stressed.

The dictator stressed that the russian federation considers the use of any means only in cases of extreme necessity and called on the international community not to bring to situations that may force a terrorist country to use such weapons.

russian journalists face obstacles and intimidation in the West-putin05.06.24, 22:24 • 53357 views

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
polandPoland

