putin said that the russian federation is ready to use all means of defense in the event of a threat. This is reported by rossmi, reports UNN.

Details

During an organized meeting with the heads of World news agencies, russian terrorist putin declared the country's readiness to use all available means to protect its national interests in the event of a threat.

they are constantly trying to accuse russia of waving a nuclear stick, but this is not the case - putin stressed.

The dictator stressed that the russian federation considers the use of any means only in cases of extreme necessity and called on the international community not to bring to situations that may force a terrorist country to use such weapons.

