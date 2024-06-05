The head of the terrorist country, putin, said that in the West, russian journalists are intimidated and create obstacles to their professional activities. This is reported by rossmi, reports UNN.

Details

russian president putin, during a meeting with the heads of World news agencies, said that russian journalists are constantly hindered and intimidated in Western countries.

The only thing that representatives of domestic media do is tell the russian point of view on events in the world. Wherever our journalists try to work, they are hindered everywhere. Well, just everywhere. Intimidate, close bank accounts, take away transport. What just do not do. Is this freedom of speech? Of course not - said the terrorist.

According to the dictator, such actions indicate a violation of the principles of freedom of speech and democracy, which are so actively promoted in western states.

