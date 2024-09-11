Zelensky opens memorial to commemorate the tragedy of the Crimean Tatar people: “Someday such a memorial will appear in free Crimea”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the opening of a memorial to commemorate the tragedy of the Crimean Tatar people, emphasizing that Crimea is a part of our soul and pointing out that we are not just fighting for the return of Crimea - we are fighting for the restoration of justice, UNN reports.

"Crimea is not just a territory. It is a part of our soul, a land where our people lived in peace and harmony with their culture, language, and traditions. We are not just fighting for the return of Crimea - we are fighting for the restoration of justice, for the opportunity for every Crimean to return home, to their Crimea, free from Russia and fear," Zelensky wrote on social media.

"Today, in the framework of the fourth summit of the International Crimean Platform, we are opening a Ukrainian national memorial dedicated to commemorating the tragedy of the Crimean Tatar people. And one day, the same memorial will certainly appear in our free Crimea," the President emphasized.

"We are confident that Crimea will be free. This is our common task, and the whole world is with Ukraine in this struggle," Zelensky emphasized.

