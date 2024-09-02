Zelensky on the return of ZNPP: today there are only political steps and they are not enough

Today, there are only political steps to return Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to Ukraine's control, and they are not enough. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, an UNN correspondent reports .

As for the return of our station. I believe that today there are only political steps and, unfortunately, they are not enough, otherwise the station would have returned under our control by now. It is safer for Ukraine to control the Zaporizhzhia station. So far, I don't see any opportunities in terms of the battlefield, and the opportunities that do exist are dangerous. That is why we believe that politically it is necessary to return our station - Zelensky said.

Zelensky reminded that Grossi was to visit ZNPP within a week and then come to Kyiv.

Who is in charge of this? IAEA Director Rafael Grossi is in charge. I can't tell you the latest details, because he has to be at the Zaporizhzhia station for about a week, he has to be in Enerhodar, and then he has to come to Kyiv. I will have a meeting with him - Zelensky said.

The President noted that work is constantly underway to ensure that the IAEA teams rotate there.

Yes, Russian militants control it, but it's safer when the IAEA is there. At least we understand the information, maybe not completely, not 100%, but we have information about what is happening there. I know that he is going to come with some proposals to strengthen security control and the next steps, we will talk - Zelensky said.

Grossi will visit Ukraine and ZNPP to assess nuclear safety.