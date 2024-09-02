Zelensky on the return of ZNPP: today there are only political steps and they are not enough

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130575 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136019 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 224286 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166765 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161224 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146400 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212378 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112746 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199329 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105251 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 107705 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 97818 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 43382 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 93096 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 62569 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 224286 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212378 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199329 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 225623 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213228 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 62569 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 93096 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155535 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154463 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158348 views
Zelensky on the return of ZNPP: today there are only political steps and they are not enough

Zelensky on the return of ZNPP: today there are only political steps and they are not enough

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28192 views

President Zelenskyy said that there are currently only political steps to return ZNPP to Ukrainian control. IAEA Director Grossi is expected to visit ZNPP and meet with him in Kyiv.

Today, there are only political steps to return Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to Ukraine's control, and they are not enough. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, an UNN correspondent reports .

As for the return of our station. I believe that today there are only political steps and, unfortunately, they are not enough, otherwise the station would have returned under our control by now. It is safer for Ukraine to control the Zaporizhzhia station. So far, I don't see any opportunities in terms of the battlefield, and the opportunities that do exist are dangerous. That is why we believe that politically it is necessary to return our station

- Zelensky said.

Zelensky reminded that Grossi was to visit ZNPP within a week and then come to Kyiv.

Who is in charge of this? IAEA Director Rafael Grossi is in charge. I can't tell you the latest details, because he has to be at the Zaporizhzhia station for about a week, he has to be in Enerhodar, and then he has to come to Kyiv. I will have a meeting with him

- Zelensky said.

The President noted that work is constantly underway to ensure that the IAEA teams rotate there.

Yes, Russian militants control it, but it's safer when the IAEA is there. At least we understand the information, maybe not completely, not 100%, but we have information about what is happening there. I know that he is going to come with some proposals to strengthen security control and the next steps, we will talk

- Zelensky said.

Addendum Addendum

Grossi will visit Ukraine and ZNPP to assess nuclear safety.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

