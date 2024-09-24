Zelensky on Russia's strike on Kharkiv: three dead and 24 injured, rescue operation continues

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another Russian attack on Kharkiv and said that three people were killed and 24 injured, and a rescue operation is underway, UNN reports.

"The targets for Russian bombs are a residential building, a bakery, a stadium... That is, the ordinary life of ordinary people. Russia is a terrorist and confirms this every day with its own actions, its choice to fight and try to expand the war.

A rescue operation is underway in Kharkiv. All services are in place. At this time, we know about three dead and 24 injured. My condolences to all the families and friends," Zelensky said.

In Kharkiv 22 injured as a result of an enemy attack

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to preliminary information, the enemy launched 8 FAB-250s at residential areas of Kharkiv today.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that the death toll has risen to three as a result of the enemy attack in Kharkiv. The rubble is being cleared.