Zelensky offers partners an agreement to protect Ukraine's critical resources
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy proposed that the partners conclude an agreement to protect Ukraine's critical resources. He emphasized the importance of preventing russia's access to Ukrainian resources and the need for joint investments.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed that key partners, including the EU and the US, conclude a special agreement to protect Ukraine's critical resources, such as titanium, uranium, lithium, and others. He said this at a meeting of the European Council, UNN reports.
Zelenskiy says that Ukraine has critical resources worth trillions of dollars that russia wants to take away. These are titanium, uranium, lithium, graphite, manganese, and many other things that should not fall into the hands of russia or its allies.
Enemies of the free world should not be given any advantages in global competition. Ukraine proposes to its key partners - the EU, the United States and our common global partners - to conclude a special agreement to protect Ukraine's critical resources, jointly invest and channel the relevant economic potential for our joint growth
He also emphasized that the agreement should provide for strong enough sanctions to prevent russia from outplaying anyone.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that an immediate invitation to join NATO would be a decisive signal that would strengthen Ukraine's position in the international arena and confirm the irreversibility of its European integration and democratic development.
