Zelensky met with representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate: what is known

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and emphasized that Ukraine is doing everything possible to overcome the challenges facing the Church, UNN reports.

"Meeting with representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. I am grateful for the prayers for Ukraine and Ukrainians. We are doing everything possible to overcome the challenges faced by the Church in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

The Head of State emphasized that "it is very important for us to have stability and peace in this direction as well.

Earlier UNN reportedthat representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate had arrived in Ukraine.

On August 21, immediately after arriving in Kyiv, members of the delegation visited the Stavropegion of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Ukraine, St. Andrew's Church, where they served a short prayer service for Ukraine's victory, the courageous Ukrainian people, and church peace in Ukraine.

The delegation planned to meet with the authorities and church leaders to find ways of understanding between the Orthodox in Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada has passed draft law No. 8371 on the ban on religious organizations affiliated with the Russian Federation. The law will come into force in 30 days, but UOC-MP communities will have 9 months to break ties with the Russian Orthodox Church.