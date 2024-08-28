Zelensky met with representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate: what is known

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130480 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135907 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 224069 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166657 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161157 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146374 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212255 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112745 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199222 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105251 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 107603 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 97138 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 42567 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 91983 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 61424 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 224069 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212255 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199222 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 225521 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213133 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 61424 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 91983 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155484 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154413 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158298 views
Zelensky met with representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate: what is known

Zelensky met with representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20954 views

The President of Ukraine discussed church challenges with the delegation of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of stability and peace in the church issue.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and emphasized that Ukraine is doing everything possible to overcome the challenges facing the Church, UNN reports.

"Meeting with representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. I am grateful for the prayers for Ukraine and Ukrainians. We are doing everything possible to overcome the challenges faced by the Church in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

The Head of State emphasized that "it is very important for us to have stability and peace in this direction as well.

Zelensky discusses law banning UOC-MP in Ukraine with Patriarch Bartholomew21.08.24, 19:44 • 21299 views

Recall

Earlier UNN reportedthat representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate had arrived in Ukraine. 

On August 21, immediately after arriving in Kyiv, members of the delegation visited the Stavropegion of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Ukraine, St. Andrew's Church, where they served a short prayer service for Ukraine's victory, the courageous Ukrainian people, and church peace in Ukraine.

The delegation planned to meet with the authorities and church leaders to find ways of understanding between the Orthodox in Ukraine.

Add

The Verkhovna Rada has passed draft law No. 8371 on the ban on religious organizations affiliated with the Russian Federation. The law will come into force in 30 days, but UOC-MP communities will have 9 months to break ties with the Russian Orthodox Church.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics

