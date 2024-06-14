Zelensky meets with Pope Francis: discusses Peace Summit and return of abducted Ukrainian children

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Francis during his visit to Italy to discuss Russian aggression against Ukraine, the Vatican's role in establishing peace and the return of abducted Ukrainian children, as he himself reported on Friday in social media, UNN reports.

During my visit to Italy, I met with Pope Francis. I thank His Holiness for his prayers for peace for Ukraine, spiritual closeness with our people and humanitarian aid for our people - Zelensky wrote.

According to him, the parties discussed the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine, Russian air terror and the difficult situation in the energy sector.

"We also talked about the Formula for Peace, the role of the Holy See in establishing a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine, and expectations from the Global Peace Summit. We appreciate the participation of the Vatican in the Summit and the efforts aimed at bringing peace closer, particularly on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia," the President noted.

China to dominate last day of G7 summit, Pope Francis to speak on AI