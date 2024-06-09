Zelensky listened to Sirsky's report and is waiting for Budanov's report: "we are preparing our new steps"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, June 9, said that he had heard the report of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky on the situation at the front, in particular in the Pokrovsky direction. He is also waiting for the report of the head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov to prepare new steps to protect Ukraine. This was stated by the head of state in an appeal on June 9, reports UNN.

As Zelenskiy noted, at the front, the Russian invaders storm most of all in the Pokrovsky direction of the Donetsk region. there are the largest number of fights every day. " yesterday alone, there were more than 40 attacks, and today, at this time, there are already more than 20, " the president said.

"Make every effort to ensure that you and our entire army have more weapons, more equipment, and more modern systems. There was already a report by the commander – in-chief Sirsky, and there will also be a report by the head of the Gur Budanov - we are preparing our new steps. Ukraine will definitely defend itself, " Zelensky said.

