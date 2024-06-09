Zelensky listened to Sirsky's report and is waiting for Budanov's report: "we are preparing our new steps"

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 51583 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136555 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141788 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233997 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170141 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162860 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147391 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217114 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112885 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203760 views

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 54612 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 37122 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 50304 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106464 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102063 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233997 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217114 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203760 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229924 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217243 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102065 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106466 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157504 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156330 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 160147 views
Zelensky listened to Sirsky's report and is waiting for Budanov's report: "we are preparing our new steps"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45129 views

Zelensky has listened to Commander-in-chief Sirsky's report on the situation at the front, in particular in the Pokrovsky direction, and is awaiting Budanov's report to prepare new steps to protect Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, June 9, said that he had heard the report of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky on the situation at the front, in particular in the Pokrovsky direction. He is also waiting for the report of the head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov to prepare new steps to protect Ukraine. This was stated by the head of state in an appeal on June 9, reports UNN.

As Zelenskiy noted, at the front, the Russian invaders storm most of all in the Pokrovsky direction of the Donetsk region.  there are the largest number of fights every day.  " yesterday alone, there were more than 40 attacks, and today, at this time, there are already more than 20, " the president said.

"Make every effort to ensure that you and our entire army have more weapons, more equipment, and more modern systems. There was already a report by the commander – in-chief Sirsky, and there will also be a report by the head of the Gur Budanov - we are preparing our new steps. Ukraine will definitely defend itself, " Zelensky said.

General Staff: Russians attacked 23 times in the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders hold the defense09.06.24, 19:34 • 52865 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising