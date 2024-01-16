Zelensky in Davos invites global business to invest in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited representatives of global business to invest in Ukraine and participate in its recovery. He said this on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

For example, on the sidelines of the annual Davos forum, Zelenskyy took part in the meeting "Big Business Leaders to Ukraine".

Zelenskyy informed the interlocutors about the economic growth of our country, which exceeded 5% in 2023, and about optimistic forecasts for GDP growth for the current year.

"We have exported 16 million tons, so we invite businesses to invest in our agricultural sector and, of course, we are ready to provide insurance from the government," Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that Ukraine had restored its export capabilities thanks to the functioning of a grain corridor independent of Russia.

"We have created a parallel corridor and demonstrated that we can push the Russian fleet out of the Black Sea. We have started transporting not only grain but also other goods," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the Ukrainian government is making significant efforts to ensure protection against Russian air terror.

The President invited business representatives to invest in Ukraine and participate in its recovery.

"It is important that you stand with us, I thank you for your support. It is very important to be here, to strengthen investments in Ukraine and support our economy," Zelensky said.

The President emphasized the special potential and prospects of military production. In particular, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of cooperation with leading Western defense companies.

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker called on global businesses to actively explore Ukraine's investment opportunities. She emphasized the advantages of the economy, including the global digitalization of public administration in Ukraine.

Addition

U.S. Special Representative Pritzker met with representatives of Ukraine's largest exporting companies.