Zelensky in Davos invites global business to invest in Ukraine

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 26230 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 49350 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 36565 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 40563 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 112917 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117206 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149487 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142749 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179174 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172802 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 71165 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 82016 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 102945 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 72402 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 48760 views
Publications
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 49350 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 112917 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 289998 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 256811 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 241796 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 26230 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 102945 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 149487 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109961 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109766 views
Actual
Zelensky in Davos invites global business to invest in Ukraine

Zelensky in Davos invites global business to invest in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27767 views

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited global businesses to invest in Ukraine's recovery. He pointed to the country's economic growth and potential in the agricultural sector and military production

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited representatives of global business to invest in Ukraine and participate in its recovery. He said this on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

For example, on the sidelines of the annual Davos forum, Zelenskyy took part in the meeting "Big Business Leaders to Ukraine".

Zelenskyy informed the interlocutors about the economic growth of our country, which exceeded 5% in 2023, and about optimistic forecasts for GDP growth for the current year.

"We have exported 16 million tons, so we invite businesses to invest in our agricultural sector and, of course, we are ready to provide insurance from the government," Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that Ukraine had restored its export capabilities thanks to the functioning of a grain corridor independent of Russia.

"We have created a parallel corridor and demonstrated that we can push the Russian fleet out of the Black Sea. We have started transporting not only grain but also other goods," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the Ukrainian government is making significant efforts to ensure protection against Russian air terror.

The President invited business representatives to invest in Ukraine and participate in its recovery.

"It is important that you stand with us, I thank you for your support. It is very important to be here, to strengthen investments in Ukraine and support our economy," Zelensky said.

The President emphasized the special potential and prospects of military production. In particular, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of cooperation with leading Western defense companies.

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker called on global businesses to actively explore Ukraine's investment opportunities. She emphasized the advantages of the economy, including the global digitalization of public administration in Ukraine.

Addition

U.S. Special Representative Pritzker met with representatives of Ukraine's largest exporting companies. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising