Zelensky holds meetings on the front and the “Ukrainian long-range force”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held two important meetings - on the frontline and, probably, on the Ukrainian long-haul force, UNN reports.

"The first one was from Chief of Staff Syrsky and Chief of the General Staff Bargylevych on the front. In detail in each direction. Most attention is paid to Pokrovsk and Toretsk. Supply of our brigades and specific defensive actions. I am grateful to all the units that are really fighting steadfastly in their positions," Zelensky said.

According to him, the operation in the Kursk region was discussed separately, and the objectives of the operation are being implemented.

Zelenskyy did not disclose the details of the second meeting. It was probably about the "Ukrainian long-range force.

"The second meeting is with Chief of Staff Syrsky, SBU Head Malyuk, GUR Chief Budanov, and Kamyshin, the head of the Ministry of Strategy and Industry. All the details of the meeting are closed. The only thing worth mentioning is our gratitude to all our developers and manufacturers of long-range weapons. We are building up the Ukrainian long-range force," Zelensky said.

