Zelensky has changed the composition of the Beta: who joined

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 102016 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108587 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 175335 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142186 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145695 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140003 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186207 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112153 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176274 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104787 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115717 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 73712 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 80171 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 49042 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 39942 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 175335 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 186207 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 176274 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203541 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192352 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144124 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143890 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148435 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139733 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156487 views
Zelensky has changed the composition of the Beta: who joined

Zelensky has changed the composition of the Beta: who joined

 • 37795 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff. The decision was made based on a proposal from the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed First Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk to the staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff. This is stated in the presidential decree No. 678/2024 of October 1, UNN reports.

Details

"In accordance with Article 8 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Defense of Ukraine", based on the proposal of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, I hereby decree: (...) to include Ivan Yuriyovych Havryliuk, First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, in the staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff," the decree reads.

Addendum

Ivan Havryliuk was appointed Deputy Minister of Defense in October 2023. Prior to that, he had been Deputy Chief Inspector of the Defense Ministry since September 2022.

On May 17, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk and appointed him first deputy of the same department.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

