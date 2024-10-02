Zelensky has changed the composition of the Beta: who joined

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed First Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk to the staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff. This is stated in the presidential decree No. 678/2024 of October 1, UNN reports.

Details

"In accordance with Article 8 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Defense of Ukraine", based on the proposal of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, I hereby decree: (...) to include Ivan Yuriyovych Havryliuk, First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, in the staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff," the decree reads.

Addendum

Ivan Havryliuk was appointed Deputy Minister of Defense in October 2023. Prior to that, he had been Deputy Chief Inspector of the Defense Ministry since September 2022.

On May 17, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk and appointed him first deputy of the same department.