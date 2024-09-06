Zelensky fires three deputy heads of the Presidential Office: Sokolovska, Kuleba and Tochytskyi

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Zelensky fires three deputy heads of the Presidential Office: Sokolovska, Kuleba and Tochytskyi

Zelensky fires three deputy heads of the Presidential Office: Sokolovska, Kuleba and Tochytskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24901 views

The President of Ukraine signs decrees dismissing Sokolovska, Kuleba and Tochytskyi from their positions as deputy heads of the Prosecutor General's Office. Kuleba and Tochytskyi were appointed to new ministerial positions.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees dismissing Yulia Sokolovska, Oleksiy Kuleba and Mykola Tochytskyi from their positions as deputy heads of the Presidential Office. The corresponding decrees No. 614/2024, No. 615/2024 and No. 616/2024 of September 5 were published on the website of the head of state, UNN reports .

Details

Earlier on Friday, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Mykola Tochytskyi as Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications and Oleksiy Kuleba as Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister of Community and Territorial Development.

Mykola Tochytskyi has served as Deputy Head of the Presidential Office since April 2024, and before that he was Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and represented Ukraine in Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union.

Oleksiy Kuleba became deputy head of the Presidential Office in January 2023, having previously headed the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

Yulia Sokolovska has been working as Deputy Head of the Presidential Office since March 2020, and before that she was the Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine.

These personnel changes were part of the renewal of the President's team and indicate changes in state policy priorities amid current challenges and tasks.

Zelensky signs decrees imposing sanctions on more than 200 individuals and legal entities03.09.24, 09:00 • 93372 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics

