Zelensky fires three deputy heads of the Presidential Office: Sokolovska, Kuleba and Tochytskyi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees dismissing Yulia Sokolovska, Oleksiy Kuleba and Mykola Tochytskyi from their positions as deputy heads of the Presidential Office. The corresponding decrees No. 614/2024, No. 615/2024 and No. 616/2024 of September 5 were published on the website of the head of state, UNN reports .

Details

Earlier on Friday, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Mykola Tochytskyi as Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications and Oleksiy Kuleba as Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister of Community and Territorial Development.

Mykola Tochytskyi has served as Deputy Head of the Presidential Office since April 2024, and before that he was Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and represented Ukraine in Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union.

Oleksiy Kuleba became deputy head of the Presidential Office in January 2023, having previously headed the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

Yulia Sokolovska has been working as Deputy Head of the Presidential Office since March 2020, and before that she was the Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine.

These personnel changes were part of the renewal of the President's team and indicate changes in state policy priorities amid current challenges and tasks.

