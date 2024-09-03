Zelensky signs decrees imposing sanctions on more than 200 individuals and legal entities

Error 42: something went wron

Details

According to Decree No. 601, a total of 175 entities - 164 individuals and 11 legal entities - are under sanctions. According to the second decree - No. 601 - 147 entities - 74 individuals and 73 legal entities.

The restrictions come into effect from the moment of signing for ten years. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), Oleksandr Lytvynenko, is responsible for monitoring the implementation .

According to the head of the OP Andriy Yermak, sanctions are imposed against individuals and legal entities, collaborators, occupiers and entities that assist them in the TOT (175 entities in total); companies involved in the maintenance of jointly based airfields of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Russian Federal Security Service, the Russian National Guard, where military aircraft are stationed. In addition, companies that transport military equipment, ammunition, equipment and supplies to the front line, as well as import sanctioned goods, including weapons and components for the military-industrial complex from Iran and North Korea, are subject to sanctions.

The sanctioned companies include the following:

Novaport Holding LLC is a company that owns or manages controlling stakes in the Pulkovo cargo terminal and 21 regional airports in Russia. It is also subject to EU sanctions;

Zelensky imposes new sanctions against collaborators and supporters of Russian aviation