Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to create State Register of Sanctions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of January 29, 2024, "On Approval of the Regulations on the State Register of Sanctions" by his decree No. 36/2024. This was reported by UNN with reference to the text of the decree, which was published on the website of the head of state.

The control over the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine enacted by the decree is vested in the Secretary of the NSDC.

The Decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

As stated in the NSDC decision, the register is an information and communication system that collects, accumulates, protects, records, displays, processes and provides information on all entities subject to sanctions.

The data of the Registry is open and publicly available, except as provided by law.

The Register is created and maintained in accordance with the requirements of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions" in order to provide free public access to up-to-date and reliable information on all entities subject to sanctions.

As noted, the creation of software and hardware of the Register and ensuring its functioning are carried out at the expense of the state budget and other sources not prohibited by law.

The Register is maintained by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, which is its holder.

On July 13, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada passed a bill proposing to create a State Register of Sanctions. On July 26, the President signs the law.

Last November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions against nine companies.