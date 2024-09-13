Zelensky discusses long-range strikes against Russia with former US Secretary of State Pompeo

On Friday, September 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Kyiv. The head of state said this in X, UNN reports.

The Head of State thanked the U.S. Presidential Administration, the Congress and the entire American people for the unprecedented military and financial support for Ukraine.

Thanks to US support and help in strengthening the international coalition, we are making progress on the battlefield. But we need permission to use long-range weapons. I hope that the American political elite clearly understands this and that the appropriate decision will be made - Zelensky noted.

He emphasized the importance of increasing military assistance and joint development of defense technologies, as well as increasing sanctions pressure on Russia and its allies, Iran and North Korea.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and preparations for the second Peace Summit.

