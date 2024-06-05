Zelensky discussed with the Emir of Qatar the return of children forcibly taken out by Russia to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who is on a working visit to Qatar today, met with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state in the Telegram channel.

The president thanked the Emir for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and all key UN resolutions condemning full-scale Russian aggression.

Zelensky stressed that Qatar's support for the Ukrainian formula is important for Kiev .

He spoke about the preparation of A Global Peace Summit, one of the topics of which will be the release of captured and deported Ukrainians. Thank you for your assistance in returning children forcibly taken by Russia to Ukraine. We agreed to continue cooperation in this direction - the head of state emphasized.

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenskaya Ukraine is looking for more than 19 thousand Ukrainian children forcibly taken out by Russia. These are only those whose names were verified.