Zelensky discussed with the Emir of Qatar the return of children forcibly taken out by Russia to Ukraine

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 57517 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102802 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145936 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150352 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246550 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173283 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164691 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148219 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223734 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113022 views

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 48548 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 60450 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100030 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 40325 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 33288 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246550 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223734 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210061 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235926 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222859 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 57517 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 33288 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 40325 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112126 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113079 views
Zelensky discussed with the Emir of Qatar the return of children forcibly taken out by Russia to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57421 views

President Zelensky met with the Emir of Qatar, thanked him for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, discussed preparations for a global peace summit dedicated to the release of captured Ukrainians, and agreed to continue cooperation on the return of children forcibly deported by Russia.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who is on a working visit to Qatar today, met with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state in the Telegram channel.

Details

The president thanked the Emir for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and all key UN resolutions condemning full-scale Russian aggression.

Zelensky stressed that Qatar's support for the Ukrainian formula is important for Kiev . 

He spoke about the preparation of A Global Peace Summit, one of the topics of which will be the release of captured and deported Ukrainians. Thank you for your assistance in returning children forcibly taken by Russia to Ukraine. We agreed to continue cooperation in this direction

- the head of state emphasized. 

Recall

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenskaya Ukraine is looking for more than 19 thousand Ukrainian children forcibly taken out by Russia. These are only those whose names were verified.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
united-nationsUnited Nations
telegramTelegram
katarQatar
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
olena-zelenskaOlena Zelenska

