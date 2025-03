Zelensky arrived in Latvia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Latvia, Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karinš said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Warm greetings to my friends Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dmytro Kuleba in Riga! Latvia strongly supports Ukraine's struggle for freedom and independence. Glory to Ukraine! - wrote Karins in X.

Previously

Zelenskyy visited Estonia today and Lithuania the day before .