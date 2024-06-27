Zelensky appealed to the Organization of American States: he invited them to work together to prepare an action plan for bringing peace closer

Ukraine is forming teams and groups that will develop action plans based on the peace formula in order to bring a just and lasting peace closer to Ukrainians, and therefore reliable stability for everyone in the world. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during an address to the Organization of American States, reports UNN.

Now is a special time for all of us. The time when we will either restore the full force of international law, so that the treaties and conventions that define the rules of life of nations really work, or when there will be no rules at all and everything will be determined only by force – only by the violence of some over others - Zelensky said.

The president pointed out that it doesn't matter whether it's Latin America or Africa, Europe or Asia – we all want security from wars and deportations, from the destruction of our cities and the abduction of our children. Therefore, it is necessary to guarantee this security. This, as Zelensky noted, can only be done in unity.

That is why, according to the head of state, such success was achieved - 101 participants of the first Peace Summit. Now Ukraine is increasing support for our efforts from the international community, the president said.

We form teams and groups that will develop action plans based on the peace formula. We need real steps – everything that can bring a just and lasting peace closer for us, Ukrainians, and therefore reliable stability for everyone in the world. And it should be done really honestly-not behind the scenes. Peace with an aggressor like Moscow cannot be bargained for. Like any other criminal, the Kremlin will want more. But even Russia can be forced to make peace and recognize all the principles and goals of the UN Charter. I thank you for supporting our efforts and invite you to work together. So that at the second Global Peace Summit, we can determine the path – the path by which a just world will win a brutal war - Zelensky said.

