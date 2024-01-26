Zelensky announced the establishment of the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the launch of a new mechanism of communication with entrepreneurs - the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform, which will create a new history of relations, in particular, between law enforcement and entrepreneurs, UNN reports.

Today, we are launching a new mechanism of communication with entrepreneurs, and not only with the most prominent ones. We are establishing the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform, which will represent small, medium, and large businesses, as well as different regions of our country. Both investors and relocated enterprises - Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy noted that the government, together with the Office, regional state administrations, and experts, should organize the platform's work.

"The main task is to make it an effective communication tool. Communication should always be supported by operational decisions - by what state institutions do or change, and by what will create a new, normal history of relations, in particular, between law enforcement and entrepreneurs," the President added.

The head of state also signed decrees that will create a communication mechanism - the Council for Entrepreneurship - that will give more confidence to business and a more legal, "white" economy for Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced measures to limit pressure on white and legal businesses: the National Security and Defense Council has decided, the government will submit amendments to the law on the Bureau of Economic Security and some other documents, and the Council for Business Support will be formed.