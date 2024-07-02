$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelensky and Orban discuss opening of the first Ukrainian school in Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19715 views

Ukraine and Hungary discussed the opening of the first Ukrainian school in Hungary, with Hungary agreeing to finance it to meet the needs of Ukrainian children temporarily staying in the country.

Zelensky and Orban discuss opening of the first Ukrainian school in Hungary

Ukraine discussed the opening of the first Ukrainian school in Hungary. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kyiv, an UNN correspondent reports.

We discussed the most fundamental issues of our neighborly relations - trade, cross-border cooperation, infrastructure and energy issues. We talked about the humanitarian sphere, about everything that concerns the lives of our people in Ukraine and Hungary. In particular, we discussed the opening of a Ukrainian school in Hungary, the first of its kind, and Mr. Prime Minister assured us of his support for this project 

- Zelensky said.

Orban, in turn, said that the Hungarian state would finance this school.

I was very happy to hear the President's initiative to open a Ukrainian school in Hungary. Now Ukrainian children study in many Hungarian schools, many Hungarian teachers teach Ukrainian children... We have received information from people, Ukrainians who are temporarily staying in Hungary, that they like it. But we understand that you also want a school with Ukrainian as the language of instruction. The Hungarian state will finance this school, and there will be as many schools as needed 

- Orban said.

Ukraine is ready to implement 11 proposals of Hungary regarding national minorities-Stefanyshyn25.06.24, 21:21 • 31464 views

Addendum

Hungary wants to sign a global agreement on cooperation with Ukraine, which is  similar to those agreements with other Hungarian neighboring countries. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
Kyiv
