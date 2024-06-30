Zaporizhzhia region declares a day of mourning after deadly enemy attack in Vilnyansk: 7 people killed, including 3 children

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 81726 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 90698 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 109933 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 183916 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 228864 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140784 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367437 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181392 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149438 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197800 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 58944 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 66828 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 89400 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 75064 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 24822 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 81870 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 76330 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 90858 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 90589 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 110073 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film Predator: Wasteland

10:08 AM • 1120 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10136 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11880 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16077 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37158 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Zaporizhzhia region declares a day of mourning after deadly enemy attack in Vilnyansk: 7 people killed, including 3 children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26383 views

On June 30, a day of mourning was declared in Zaporizhzhia region after a Russian attack on Vilniansk killed 7 people, including 3 children, and injured 31 others.

Zaporizhzhia region declares a day of mourning after deadly enemy attack in Vilnyansk: 7 people killed, including 3 children

On June 30, a day of mourning was declared in Zaporizhzhia region for those killed in the enemy attack on Vilniansk. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Recall

The enemy forces of the terrorist country attacked the town of Vilnyansk in Zaporizhzhya district. Unfortunately, as a result of this aggression, 7 people were killed, including 3 children, and 31 people were wounded, including 8 children. In addition, an infrastructure facility was damaged.

Unspeakable pain. Condolences to the families of the victims. The world must stop the terrorist

- Ivan Fedorov said .

An enemy attack on Vilnyansk: 7 people killed and 31 injured30.06.24, 00:01 • 26227 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
Ivan Fedorov
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,829.31