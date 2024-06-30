Zaporizhzhia region declares a day of mourning after deadly enemy attack in Vilnyansk: 7 people killed, including 3 children
Kyiv • UNN
On June 30, a day of mourning was declared in Zaporizhzhia region after a Russian attack on Vilniansk killed 7 people, including 3 children, and injured 31 others.
On June 30, a day of mourning was declared in Zaporizhzhia region for those killed in the enemy attack on Vilniansk. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.
Recall
The enemy forces of the terrorist country attacked the town of Vilnyansk in Zaporizhzhya district. Unfortunately, as a result of this aggression, 7 people were killed, including 3 children, and 31 people were wounded, including 8 children. In addition, an infrastructure facility was damaged.
Unspeakable pain. Condolences to the families of the victims. The world must stop the terrorist
