Yusov told when to wait for a new exchange of prisoners of war

The representative of the Gur Andrey Yusov on the air of the telethon told when to wait for a new exchange of prisoners of war, reports UNN.

"We do not communicate figures, but believe me, all data is recorded, collected, and constant contact and work continues with the families of prisoners of war. The state has not forgotten anyone. And even if the Red Cross did not see someone for some reason, the registers of the coordination headquarters, the National Information Bureau, and the SBU information take everything into account and collect all the data," Yusov said.

In the evening of June 21, it became known that 90 Ukrainian defenders returned to Ukraine as a result of the exchange of prisoners of war. As president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported, among those who returned are soldiers of the National Guard, the Naval Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine, the army, the territorial defense, the border guard service, as well as defenders of Mariupol and the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

