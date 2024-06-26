$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 8418 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 107911 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 116120 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 131294 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 195603 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237293 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146031 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369787 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182228 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149732 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Yusov told when to wait for a new exchange of prisoners of war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27212 views

During the prisoner exchange operation on June 25, 90 of our defenders were returned. And everything possible is being done to ensure that there is more good news in the near future.

Yusov told when to wait for a new exchange of prisoners of war

The representative of the Gur Andrey Yusov on the air of the telethon told when to wait for a new exchange of prisoners of war, reports UNN.

Details

"We do not communicate figures, but believe me, all data is recorded, collected, and constant contact and work continues with the families of prisoners of war. The state has not forgotten anyone. And even if the Red Cross did not see someone for some reason, the registers of the coordination headquarters, the National Information Bureau, and the SBU information take everything into account and collect all the data," Yusov said.

recall

In the evening of June 21, it became known that 90 Ukrainian defenders returned to Ukraine as a result of the exchange of prisoners of war. As president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported, among those who returned are soldiers of the National Guard, the Naval Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine, the army, the territorial defense, the border guard service, as well as defenders of Mariupol and the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine in the "90-90"format25.06.24, 21:31 • 80532 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
Security Service of Ukraine
