Yusov on night "cotton" at three military facilities in Russia: these processes will continue

The representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, commenting on the night "cotton" at three military facilities in Russia, said that these processes will continue. He said this during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

Sources of UNN told journalists that military facilities in Volgograd, Kaluga and Lipetsk regions of the Russian Federation were attacked by GUR drones last night.

When asked what he could say about the attack, which was allegedly organized by Ukrainian intelligence, Yusov replied:

We cannot confirm or deny it. But the incidents at these facilities are a natural consequence of the Russian invasion and genocidal war against Ukraine. These facilities are military and are used by the enemy for military purposes to supply and finance the occupation group that is waging an aggressive genocidal war against Ukraine.

According to him, since the beginning of this year, "cotton" has already taken place at more than 40 military facilities in Russia.

"This year alone, more than 40 such facilities have been successfully rumbling and popping, which is good news for Ukraine and the world because the aggressor is becoming weaker economically and in the defense sense as well. These processes will continue," Yusov said.

Addendum

Sources of UNN reported that the refinery in Kaluga region of Russia was attacked on the night of May 10 as a result of an operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate.